Fitness Friday – Biking for health

Robbie Raugh, RN, fitness and wellness expert says a great exercise you can do that is non-impact is cycling or biking. You can burn a lot of calories and fat, improve your cardiovascular system, sweat toxins out of your body, improve your immune system and so much more.

Robbie is showing an electronic bike or E-Bike and says they have really advanced over the years and it is very safe for you. Robbie says it’s you, only faster and farther if you want it to be or you can take the motor right out of it and ride it without the motor to go a little bit slower. All levels of fitness can enjoy an E-bike or a regular bike. It doesn’t matter which one you have; you still can move at your own pace.

Some safety tips for you. You want to make sure you have lights in the front and the back. Have a white for the front and red for the back. Wear bright clothing and there is nothing more important than your helmet to protect your brain. Pay attention to road, go with traffic and use your hand singles so people know what you are doing

For more information visit Robbie Raugh’s website Robbieraugh.com.

