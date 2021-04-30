Fitness Friday – Beans and greens recipe

Robbie Raugh, fitness and wellness expert and RN tells us for fitness you have to eat healthy. Today Robbie shows us her recipe for beans and greens. The ingredients she uses are rainbow chard, white beans, onions and garlic.

She starts out sautéing the onions and garlic in vegetable broth. Cut the stems of the chard first and chop them up in small bite pieces. Sauté those first because they take a little bit longer to sauté and get soft. Then cut off the greens into small bites and add them to the pan. It’s going to be big, but it will cook down to a little bit. Then she adds the white beans and sauté it until the flavor is there and the greens are soft and then you can put it over rice or just eat it the way it is.

To go to Robbie Raugh’s website click here.

