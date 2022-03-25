Fitness Friday – Awesome abs

Robbie Raugh, fitness and wellness expert is going to show us how to work our abs. Robbie says the first thing you need to know is that abs are made in the kitchen. She says you can’t out exercise a bad diet, so you need to exercise but also have to eat right as well.

Robbie and her friends demonstrate exercises that are going to work the muscles underneath the skin and fat that are going to strengthen those muscles in your core but that’s also what helps to make it mean and lean.

For more information go to Robbieraugh.com.