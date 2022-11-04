Fitness Friday – 500 Steps in five minutes

Fitness guru Robbie Raugh joined Emily and Mercedes says the goal is to get in 10,000 steps in one day. Today she demonstrates how we can get 500 steps in five minutes with five exercises.

Robbie says, “Move your body because we know that sitting is the new smoking and we can burn 500 calories in 10,000 steps. We are not only burning fat and utilizing calories, but we are also decreasing our chances of getting disease.”

Some health benefits of moving your body and exercising include, lowering your risk of cardiovascular disease, decreasing your risk for diabetes, high blood pressure, and high cholesterol.

For more information go to Robbieraugh.com.