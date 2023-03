Are you looking for a great spot to get your fish fry this Friday? There will be no complaints about the one that comes from Brunner’s Tavern. Brunner’s Tavern is located at 3989 Main Street in Buffalo, NY. The atmosphere screams welcome home and the groul (their name for their macaroni salad) is amazing. Stop by this Friday and bring a few friends. You’ll feel right at home.

For more information visit Facebook.com/BrunnersTavern/