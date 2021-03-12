Fish Fry Friday – Market in the Square

Mel said she heard The Market in the Square has a great fish fry at a good price so she went to check it out.

Nick Kusmierski, co-owner of The Market in the Square says it is a Western New York tradition to have Friday fish fry’s especially during lent. He says The Market in the Square does them all year round but especially during lent it is a big thing. He says the history in Buffalo of the traditional fish fry - haddock with the skin on - and they read some stories and history about it. It was big with the immigrant populations back in the early 1900’s and the traditions grew and grew and now it is a staple here in Western New York. He said they thought it was something they could do really well there at The Market in the Square so they put it in the stores.

They use the skin on North Atlantic haddock. They dip it in the batter and deep fry it. You also get a couple of sides and their scratch made Polish rye bread all for only $7.99. Kusmierski says last week at their West Seneca Store they sold a little over 1,000 fish fry’s and about 500 in North Tonawanda, so it is definitely popular. He said with the social distancing the lines may look long but don’t get discouraged. The line moves pretty quick, and the fish fry is freshly made and hot.

They do the fish fry’s on Wednesdays and Fridays from 11am to 7pm.

The Market in the Square has two locations:

940 Union Road – West Seneca

535 Division Street – North Tonawanda

For more information click here

