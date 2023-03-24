Fish Fry Friday – Lago 210

Mercedes Wilson takes us inside Lago 210 restaurant which is located right on the water in Hamburg, N.Y. She spoke with the chef, Alex and Audrey Gould Zybala, owner of Sweet Pea Bakery WNY and Lago 210.

They take us right into the kitchen where the fish is prepared. Today chef Alex shows us one of their fish fry meals. It is North Atlantic cod, with sides of house cut fries, chimichurri potato salad and a buttermilk slaw.

Audrey shares that they love to have a different prospective on local food, and they take an old worldly perspective and source locally whenever they can.

After enjoying your fish fry or another meal at Lago 210 be sure to try one of their delicious desserts. Audrey shows us a few of the desserts they serve that comes from Sweet Pea Bakery. Mercedes tries the blackberry cobbler with vanilla ice cream and a drizzle of caramel on top, and the chocolate cheesecake with a chocolate ganache.

If you would like more information on Lago 210 visit Lago210.com/