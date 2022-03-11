Fish Fry Friday at the Plating Society

Mel and Emily spent the morning at The Plating Society with Chef Darian Bryan who shared his delicious recipe for a healthier fish fry. While cooking up fish fry, Chef Darian Bryan talked about some of the upcoming events at the private dining event space. You can book with The Plating Society for birthdays, romantic dinners, brunch with the girls or Fish Fry Friday. He suggests signing up for their news letter so you can see the upcoming events, like the 6 course Jamaican Escape dinner on Sunday March 20th. It is recommending to sign up early as events do sell outfast. For more information, please visit Theplatingsociety.com.