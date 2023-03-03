Fish Fry Friday at the Market in the Square

Fish fry Friday will be a thing for the next month or so on AM Buffalo! There is no better time of the year than Lent to take tours to local businesses to try them all. Mercedes chatted with Nick from Market in the Square today about what they offer by way of fish frys. Not only can you get fried, you can get baked fish with two sides for $9.99. Once you pick out your dinner, be sure to stop by the bakery, because you are sure to find something you love. Stop by either of their two locations: 940 union Rd in West Seneca or 535 Division Street in North Tonawanda. For more information, please visit themarketinthesquare.com.