First Student is hiring

If you’re looking to start the new year with a new career opportunity we might have just the one for you. Matthew Hudson, Western New York regional recruiter joined Emily and Mercedes on AM Buffalo to share some information on the benefits, qualifications and more.

First Student provides transportation for Niagara Falls, Tonawanda, and Buffalo public school students. The company has roughly 300 openings for drivers and offers paid CDL training, sign-on bonuses, competitive pay, and excellent benefits. The company is seeking retirees and ADULTS 25-34 to fill driver positions - CDL is not required.

For more information on the application process go to workatfirst.com

For more information on First Student go to Firststudentinc.com

