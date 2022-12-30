First Night Buffalo happening December 31st

For those of us that will be in the house with children, First Night Buffalo has the solution for you.

The 34th annual first night buffalo, in partnership with Oishei Children's Hospital, is taking place again this year on December 31!

It is available in your own living room with an all-new lineup of entertainment and performances! You can still get your first night party pack at select tops stores for just $20 for a family of 4: includes: disco light bulb, face paint, glow in the dark glasses, kazoos, balloons, pop tubes, a recipe book and so much more!

On New Year's Eve, simply tune in at firstnightbuffalo.org for a free, online show with 10+ different performers

This year it was recorded at the Explore & More Children's Museum and the Aquarium of Niagara.

HAPPY NEW YEAR EVERYONE!