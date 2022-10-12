First musician with Downs Syndrome is inducted into the Buffalo Music Hall of Fame

Sujeet Desai is taking the world by storm using the power of music. He is an accomplished musician who has mastered seven instruments. He will be the first musician inducted to the Buffalo Music Hall of Fame with Downs Syndrome.

Sugeet has traveled the world performing his music and the first country he went to and performed was in Singapore, and he received an award from their president. Here in the United States performed at Carnegie Hall which he says was his dream.

Sujeet has a mission. He says, “That message is for people out there is that if they want to learn a musical instrument, they have to work for it, like how I have done with my life. I would like for all the people to try and learn, read the music. If you want to perform it, you have to take lessons, and do the best you can. Try not to give up and have hope, have dreams. If you want to make your dream you have to work hard for it and you have to put your mind to that one job first, so keep doing it and believe in yourself and you can do it..”

Sujeet will be inducted into the Buffalo Music Hall of Fame tonight.