First Annual Pilgrim Family Fest kicks off with a fish fry

Pilgrim Fest is kicking off this weekend. Mel talks with Sheila L. Brown, owner of WUFO Power 96.5 and a sponsor of the event. She says it is going to be an amazing weekend and says Pastor Frank Bostic has a vision at the church and we help him execute his vision.

Sheila says a lot of people haven’t had a chance to get vaccinated so ECMC will be there and doing the two shots so people can come there, get vaccinated, sit, bring your chairs, your coolers and hang out with us all day long. The concert is free, but you need to get online at PilgrimBaptistBFLO.org to get your wristband. Also, she says, we’re getting kids ready for school supplies so anyone who does the program, the first 100 people there will get a backpack full of school supplies.

Today’s fish fry is for anyone. It’s starting at noon at the Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church, and you are support great Buffalo police and fire fighters. If you are police for fire fighter, you will receive a free fish fry as a way of saying thanks for all the great work. Captain Tommy Champion, captain of community policing, BPD says he thinks in the wake of COVID, a lot of us realized how important that time with community and time with people who are close and making sure that we build that bridges are, so it is important to bring community together small things like that are very integral to that.

You can register for your free ticket and wristband online at PilgrimBaptistBFLO.org.

