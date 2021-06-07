Tomorrow is a Day of Giving for Hospice and Palliative Care Buffalo. Justina Cincotti, Hospice Buffalo special events director says she is so excited because tomorrow is their first annual Hospice Day of Giving. All the funds raised go to Hospice and Palliative Care Buffalo. This is the first one and they planning to have one the second Tuesday of June every year. The event is fully social media focused. Visit their Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn pages. They are going to be posting throughout the day. Justina says they will have a bunch of Facebook lives and a bunch of matching gift hours where you can double your impact during those hours.

Jenine Trzewieczynski, Hospice Buffalo director of development says all the funds raised tomorrow will go into their unrestricted funding, to directly support their patient care. She says as many people know, Hospice and Palliative Care Buffalo treats the person as a whole. She says they take the approach of treating you physically and from a social work perspective, and a spiritual care perspective. They treat you as a holistic approach so that they give you a better quality of life. Jenine says they are so excited for the community support, and the funds raised makes such a difference and a huge impact.

Justina Cincotti says they are so thrilled to partner with some local businesses. Just Pizza on Niagara Falls Boulevard will be donating a portion of their sales back to Hospice and Palliative Care Buffalo tomorrow. They are also partnering with Osteria 166 downtown this week. Justina says there may be some other surprises as well so be sure to check their Facebook page to see the list of the businesses getting involved. Justina says they also want to thank all their hour-by-hour sponsors. Lots of businesses and board members are going to be sponsoring each hour of the day as well as some donations.

For more information or to make a donation to Hospice Day of Giving click here.

