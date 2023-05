Mercedes took a trip to Southern Junction for Fire It Up Friday to meet up with owner and pitmaster RyanFernandez. Located at 27-37 Chandler Street, this Texas style bbq spot is not lacking flavor in the least! From the "fall off the bone" meats to the flavorful sides, your tastebuds will say thank you. Check them out and make sure to get there early because once the food is gone, it's gone!

For more information visit them at southernjunction716.com.