Finding success on the Niagara University Women's Swimming and Diving Team

The Niagara University Women’s Swimming and Diving team is nothing short of greatness! These women work very hard at their craft everyday and it shows. From doing yoga, to weight-lifting, schoolwork and balancing it all, they make it happen. Coach Bugby is very proud of his team. This years staff even consists of previous years swimmers. The young ladies describe each other as family and the feeling that they get from winning was a team effort. Coach Bugby said that every teammate contributed to their big win last season, every single person scored.