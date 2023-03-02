March is a great time to explore the Central Library's Grosvenor Room collection of documents to find out about your family heritage. This room of special collection books, newspapers and microfilms can not be checked out and can only be viewed there in this speciality area of the central library. Some of the records are available online also. For more information on this library program, please visit buffalolib.org.
Finding out about your heritage in the Central Library's Grosvenor Room
Posted at 1:06 PM, Mar 02, 2023
