Festival of Lights “Shine a Light on Hunger”

The Festival of Lights is shining a light on hunger. For two nights, Friday December 10th and Saturday, December 11th, bring your non-perishable food items with you to the contactless food drive at the Festival of Lights. Holly Smyczynski from the Hamburg Fairgrounds says we are looking for everyone to bring in a non-perishable food item, and we will give you a fun goody bag when you bring it in, and we want you to help our neighbors in need.

How important is it for people to continue to give to our neighbors in need? Catherine Schick from FeedMore WNY says it is absolutely critical. She says we know there are about one in eight people in Western New York who may be struggling with hunger right now and while hunger is 365 days a year, we know the holiday season can be especially stressful.

For more information go to fairgroundsholiday.com