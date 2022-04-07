Feng Shui Thursday - Helping finances grow

Today certified local Feng Shui practitioner Linda Ellson explains an important tip to help bring home the green. She is in the southeast part of the home and the southeast is the wealth and prosperity sector on the Bagua map and it’s just a little bit right of the rising sun.

Linda says it’s a great place for plants on the basic Bagua level but the secret spot in the Year of the Tiger is to enhance wealth. She says yes there is wealth to be made in the Year of the Tiger. Again, she says to the left of the rising sun with potted plants, stoking up the wood stove, the fireplace, adding some candles and, in the potted plants she says to add putting a little red buddha or a piece of citrine which is know as the wealth attraction stone. Linda says it’s about grounding your finances and letting them grow.

You can find out more about Linda’s work as a certified Feng Shui practitioner here in Western New York on her website fengshuiyourworld.com