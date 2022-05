Certified local Feng Shui practitioner Linda Ellson is talking about Feng Shui in the office. She previously came to the AM Buffalo offices to walk Mel and Emily through what they need to do with great results. Now it’s time for our AM Buffalo producer Paula D’Amico to get a little energy boost. Check out what she has to say.

You can find out more about Linda’s work as a certified Feng Shui practitioner here in Western New York on her website fengshuiyourworld.com