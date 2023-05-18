FeedMore WNY's Mobile Farm Market

We hear about it all the time in the headlines. Food deserts, where it's difficult to find high quality nutritious food and produce, especially in urban or underserved areas.

FeedMore WNY is doing something about that with their Mobile Farm Market! Their team brought one of their trucks to Channel 7 on Thursday to explain how it works.

The Mobile Farm Market consists of three food trucks that travel to locations throughout FeedMore WNY’s service area of Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Erie and Niagara counties in order to provide healthy, low-cost fruits and vegetables to individuals whom otherwise may not have access to such foods.

Cat Shick from Feedmore WNY explained that the Mobile Farm Market provides access to fresh, locally grown and sourced produce. During times when locally sourced produce is unavailable, The Mobile Farm Market will partner with area wholesalers to provide an abundance of food items at low prices.

Cat says any member of the community is welcome to visit the Mobile Farm Market. They accept cash, credit/debit cards and SNAP as payment.

If you would like the Mobile Farm Market to come to your community, it can be hosted by any agency, business or community group that is interested. Click here tp apply to host the Mobile Farm Market .

For more information about the FeedMore WNY Mobile Farm Market, you can contact Elyse Burgher, Nutrition Services Director, at eburgher@feedmorewny.org or by phone at (716) 822-2005 ext. 3001.

