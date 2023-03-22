FeedMore WNY's March for Meals campaign

Catherine Shick, public relations manager, FeedMore WNY joined us on AM Buffalo to share information about their March for Meals campaign.

The March for Meals campaign is March 20-24th. Catherine says it is an awareness campaign that they are doing at FeedMore WNY in conjunction with Meals on Wheels America. She says, it is an opportunity for us to engage our community leaders, our government officials and ask them to join us this week, all week long, to deliver meals to our homebound neighbors in need.

The meals are made fresh daily and they make well over 5,000 meals daily to help feed homebound neighbors, people over the age of 60 who may not be able to get out of the house to shop for or prepare food. Catherine says it is also for people under the age of 60 who are maybe living with a terminal illness, a disability or for another reason that they find themselves homebound.

The meals are delivered by volunteers. Not only are they delivering meals, but they are doing well being checks. Catherine says so many of the people they deliver meals to are socially isolated and the only person they may see that day is their meals on wheels volunteer.

Catherine says the volunteers are truly essential and are the heart of their mission at FeedMore WNY and they could not continue their mission if it weren’t for the help of their volunteers.

For more information visit feedmorewny.org