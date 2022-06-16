Father’s Day baseball trivia contest

Mercedes Wilson sat down with Michael Billoni at Sahlen Field to talk about a cool Father’s Day trivia contest. The contest runs now through June 16th. The contest will run across Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn, and Billoni notes that the winner of the contest will receive the perfect Father’s Day gift.

Michael Billoni says, “The way the contest works is that we will post a trivia question about an MLB father/son baseball duo with multiple choice answers. We will then post the correct answer the following day,” Billoni stated. “Anyone who submits a correct answer by midnight on the day the question is posted will be entered in a Father’s Day Gift Pack drawing. The gift pack will be awarded in time to be wrapped up for Father’s Day and includes: 4 third-row seats above the Bisons’ dugout (third baseline) in Sahlen Field, for a Friday Night Bash Fireworks(©) Game of their choice in July or August, a $50 gift card to Colvin Cleaners, and a box of assorted Major League Baseball cards. It’s a great way to have some baseball trivia fun and win a nice gift for that special dad, grandad, uncle, brother, husband...or any guy who has made a difference in someone's life!”

