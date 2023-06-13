Fashion Design and Sewing Camps 2023 are open for Registration

Today we honor an invention that has kept us in stitches for over 150 years. It is National Sewing Machine Day. So, we thought it would be great to check in at Buffalo Seminary where one of this summer’s hottest camps is taking place. Arlene Wasserman, joins Emily Lampa to talk about the sewing camps and the fashion labs that are available this summer.
Posted at 5:33 PM, Jun 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-13 17:33:27-04
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.