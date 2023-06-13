Watch Now
Fashion Design and Sewing Camps 2023 are open for Registration

Posted at 5:33 PM, Jun 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-13 17:33:27-04

Today we honor an invention that has kept us in stitches for over 150 years. It is National Sewing Machine Day. So, we thought it would be great to check in at Buffalo Seminary where one of this summer’s hottest camps is taking place. Arlene Wasserman, joins Emily Lampa to talk about the sewing camps and the fashion labs that are available this summer.

