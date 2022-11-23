Farm or Factory: Do You Really Know Where Your Holiday Spread Comes From?

Thanksgiving is around the corner - but with rising inflation, a massive bird flu outbreak and shifting attitudes around vegetarianism – American holiday tables may look different this year. And while today’s shoppers are becoming increasingly conscious about where the foods they purchase come from, there is still much confusion when it comes to understanding labels like “humanely raised” and “sustainable”.

Andrew deCoriolis is the executive director of Farm Forward where he advocates for safe, healthy, and humane animal farming and he joined today to tell us more. Andrew also shares findings from the Farm Forward Food Label Knowledge Survey and tips to help make informed choices.

For more information go to farmforward.com