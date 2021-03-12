Family fun at Holiday Valley

If you are looking for thrills or would rather just chill, Holiday Valley definitely has something for everyone. After the winter we’ve had the fun is far from over.

There is so much snow on the slopes you are going to be skiing into April. If you don’t know how to ski, no worries. Want a fun cool bonding experience try ski lessons for the whole family at Holiday Valley.

Both snow shoeing and cross-country skiing are extremely popular this year with more folks looking for ways to get out of their home this winter and enjoy the outdoors.

Like snow shoeing, cross-country skiing is definitely a nice smooth way to get around and see some beautiful sights. Emily Lampa says it’s not super hard but definitely is a workout.

If going fast is more your style check out the Holiday Valley tubing park or the sky flyer mountain coaster. On the uphill track of the coaster you can admire the slopes but on the downhill ride it is a curving winding adventure through the trees. You control the speed, taking it slow or going full throttle.

If all that is not enough, you can stay at the Tamarack Club at Holiday Valley where they also have kid’s sleds and swimming in their outdoor heated pool.

