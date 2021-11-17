Family Caregivers Month - Time to honor those caring for loved ones.

John Schall, chief executive officer Caregiver Action Network says November is National Family Caregivers Month. He says sometimes people are visiting their relatives for the first time in a long time because of the pandemic or because they are finally going for a holiday and can see the need your elderly loved ones for instance may need. John says so that’s why this November we are launching the #CaregiverAnd campaign, really to help family caregivers celebrate those identities and passions that enrich their lives in addition to being a family caregiver because it so important not to lose sense of who you are, to take time to do the things you love, because family care giving can overshadow all those other aspects of your life.

John says this caregiver ad campaign does two things. It makes us realize we are not alone. He says there are tens of millions of us as family caregivers; we are in the same boat facing these challenges every day and it reminds us to keep in touch with those things that are just so important in our lives. It is critical that family caregivers don’t forget who you are.

John says when you think about it, family caregivers are like the backbone of long-term care in America. Family care givers are the ones managing the medications, getting their loved ones to their doctor appointments, being with them in hospital stays and add to that, handling insurance, managing the meals and the home and the finances. John says it can be a thankless, exhausting job that is overwhelming for so many people, so we really do need to recognize family caregivers because it is hard work that they do every day and for this personal sacrifice that they make out of love and necessity.

For more information go to caregiveraction.org

There is also a Caregiver Action Network help desk and that number is 855-227-3640