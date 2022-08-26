Fall into Fall at the Fall Harvest Sip & Shop Extravaganza!

The Chamber of Commerce of The Tonawandas and Rustic Buffalo Artisan Market are teaming up for this event at the Madonna Banquet Hall Facility – Knights of Columbus located at 755 Erie Street in North Tonawanda.

You can shop Saturday August 27th from 9AM to 6PM or Sunday August 28, 2022, from 9AM to 5PM. And with over 80 Artisans, there is something for Everyone! 50/50 Giveaway, Full Bar available for drinks, Basket Raffle, Gift Card Tree and the chance to win a pair of floor tickets for "An Evening with Michael Bublé" on October 11th at Key Bank Center.

Admission is $5 to benefit The Chamber of Commerce of the Tonawandas and you will receive a $5 spending coupon. Kids under 5 are FREE.

