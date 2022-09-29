Fall fun at Pumpkinville in Great Valley

There are so many fun fall traditions here in Western New York. One of those cool trips include a ride to Great Valley to visit Pumpkinville.

You will get the full fall experience at Pumpkinville. Whether you want to pick a pumpkin, watch apple cider being squeezed, or just relax and enjoy a 360 degree panorama of gorgeous fall foliage, Pumpkinville is the place to visit.

The mayor of Pumpkinville, Dan Pawlowski, says, “We have the traditional Pumpkinville Village of course, pumpkins, the last remaining cider mill in the county here of many over the years so we squeeze fresh cider here all the time and of course the pumpkins, the squash, we have a scratch bakery, the foods and we have a wonderful craft beer garden.” There is entertainment, barnyard animals, carousel, a fun zone with a new rope course and also a bubble house.

The whole family will enjoy a day on the farm at Pumpkinville. Eat, shop, laugh while you make memories that will last a lifetime. Young or old, Pumpkinville is an experience you don't want to miss!

Pumpkinville is open 9am to 7pm everyday now through October 31st.

For more information go to pumpkinville.com