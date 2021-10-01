Fall Fun at Pumpkinville

Dan Pawlowski, mayor of Pumkinville says last year was a tough year with COVID but we were able to be open under a lot of restrictions.

There are a lot of fan favorites here and this year they two new things at Pumpkinville. One is for the kids. In the kid’s zone there is a giant sand pile with some digging machines. Dan says it has been a hit.

Dan says in their adult beverage center, which is our beer garden we have for a few years partnered with selling the Pumpkinville latte at Ellicottville Brewing Company, but we have partnered up their beers and we are selling five of their craft beers. The Winery of Ellicottville is making a customed hard cider for them and they have their wine slushee and mulled wine for the colder days. Dan says it’s a neat area and has been well received.

All the shops, the food, the beer garden, the cider mill are all walk-in, like we always have says Dan.

On the weekend there is an admission and discounts to buy your tickets online. During the week this area is all admission free. You can buy a ticket for the things you want to do or buy a wrist band and do everything for the day.

Pumpkinville is open from 9am to 7pm everyday rain or shine until Halloween. The beer garden is only open Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

For more information visit Pumpkinville.com

