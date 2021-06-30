Fabulous pantry organization

Jessica Moskal, owner of Organized by JM talks with Mel Camp on how to organize a kitchen pantry or kitchen area. One of the ways to stay organized is to make sure that everything has a place, whether on a shelf or put away in containers marked for that item. For more information, please click here
organizedbyjm.com
