Explore & More celebrates 3rd birthday with week of events

Buffalo's baby is about to become a toddler! Explore and More Children's Museum at Canalside is turning three. All next week, they're celebrating with a series of fun events for all ages, starting with an event just for the big kids on Friday.

"Grown Up Night of Play: Mixology in the Museum" Grown Up Night of Play is back! Grab your friends and a cocktail (or mocktail!) and join us for Mixology in the Museum, where you’ll be learning mixology through play. Whether it’s crafting your own cocktail recipe with a local distillery in Moving Water or making your perfect charcuterie board in the Cooking Galley, you’ll leave feeling like an expert in mixology and play!

This fun event takes place on June 24th from 6:30 – 9:30pm

Tickets are $45 and you must be 21 or older and capacity is limited.

