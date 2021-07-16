Experience a fun adventure at the Jurassic Quest Drive Thru

Safari Sarah, dino trainer at Jurassic Quest, says they have over 70 life size dinosaurs. They also have aquatic reptiles and other reptiles that are prehistoric. You will be guided by an audio tour and you will be able to drive through all the different periods to see how these dinosaurs would have interacted back then. This is a drive thru and they have different audio tours, so you sit in your own car and choose your own quest. Sarah says they have a few different audio tours ranging from their original audio tour, a Spanish version of the audio tour and then they have some cool ones like the Safari Sarah’s Big Day or Mick and Marty’s Adventure but you do stay in your car and listen to the audio as you drive by all these exhibits. There is a part at the end of the tour where you do get a picture inside a dinosaur scene but they will pull your car up so you can just hang out of the window, they snap the picture and you get to take the picture home with a QR code.

