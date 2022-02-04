Exotic luxury cars at the Buffalo Auto Shows

This weekend at the Buffalo Auto Show take time to check out the display of exotic luxury cars. Russell Salvatore's Bentley is one of the luxurious vehicles on display that belong to local celebrities. Brian Culligan from Maranello Sport USA, Inc. joined Mel and Emily to talk about the luxury cars on display including a Ferrari. For more information on the Buffalo Auto Show, please visit Buffaloautoshow.com
Posted at 5:55 PM, Feb 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-04 17:55:13-05
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.