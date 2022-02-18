Excellence in Education Awards nominations are being accepted now through February 25th

We are coming up on a very important deadline here in the City of Buffalo. Around this time of year, for he past three years, “Friends for a Better Buffalo” has been asking for nominations for teachers, principals and support staff who work in Buffalo’s public, private and charter schools who you feel have really been making a difference in the lives of our young people. Of these nominations, a few will be chosen to be honored at the Excellence Awards in May.

Nina Heard and her husband Terrance Heard co-founded Friends for a Better Buffalo. She says on May 1st which starts off Teachers Appreciation Week, we will once again have our Excellence in Education Awards where we are honoring some very important people in our community, Buffalo public, private and charter school’s teachers, principals and support staff such as resource officers or cafeteria workers or counselors, nurses or teacher aides. She says we are asking you all, the community to come on out and nominate before February 25th. Nominate those special people who work with our young people in the City of Buffalo.

The Excellence in Education Awards airs on Sunday, May 1st on WBBZ-TV and will simulcast online.

To nominate someone, go to friendsforabetterbuffalo.org

You can also go to one of their Facebook pages, Friends for a Better Buffalo or Excellence in Education Awards Buffalo.