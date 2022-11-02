Evita on stage at 710 Main Theater

Evita is an iconic story, and it is being performed on stage at 710 Main Theater. Drew Farnarola, artistic director, Starring Buffalo and visiting Broadway actor Nicholas Rodriguez joined Mercedes and Emily to tell us more about the show. Drew says Starring Buffalo, which is producing the show says they produce collaborations among three groups, visiting Broadway actors, Buffalo professional actors and high school choruses and says those three groups combining to do community art project is what they are all about and makes them different from any Evita you’ve seen before.

Nicholas Rodriguez shares that he is excited to be invited here by Drew. He goes onto say, “I grew up in Austin Texas and I have never met or worked with a Broadway person until I moved to New York, so to be able to collaborate with local artists and local students who aspiring to do what I do, I think is so cool, this whole paying it forward thing, and the fact is for this week we are all professionals, we are in it together, it’s not a teacher student thing, we are putting on a show folks so it’s really cool.”

For more information and tickets got Starringbuffalo.org