Every Bottom Covered WNY’s first and only diaper bank

Mercedes had the opportunity to spend some time with Raziya Hill, Founder and Executive Director of Every Bottom Covered. Every Bottom Covered, Inc. is Western New York’s First and Only Diaper Bank. The organization provides clean diapering supplies (50 diapers or 25 pull-ups and wipes) to underserved families every month while working to raise awareness of the effects of diaper need on the entire community. They advocate the inclusion of diaper banks in federal funding, as diapers cannot be purchased with SNAP benefits and often cannot be accommodated with temporary cash assistance.

Along with diapers, they also supply books, feminine hygiene products, wipes and clothing. 1 in 5 women struggle to obtain feminine hygiene products.

This organization is needed in the WNY community, they have distributed over 400,000 diapers and pull-ups in Allegany county since August 2021. For more information visit their website at everybottomcovered.org