There is going be a European holiday market here in Buffalo. It will be open Tuesday – Sunday starting November 26th and it will go until December 23rd.

Mel says What’s Poppin Popcorn is going to be there along with a whole lot of local businesses. There will be crafters, vintage sellers and a whole mix of artisans. They will also have signature mimosas every day and if you buy one you get to keep the glass.

For more information go to buffaloveholidaymarket.com