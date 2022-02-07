Ethiopian Dish Tibs with Mercedes and Pheben

Mercedes is joined by 7 News Anchor Pheben Kassahun to make a traditional Ethiopian dish on Recipes for Life. While making the dish called Tibs made with beef, Pheben talks about what it has been like growing up celebrating both Ethiopian and American customs. For more delicious recipes, please visit mercedesewilson.com/recipes
Posted at 1:32 PM, Feb 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-07 13:32:37-05
