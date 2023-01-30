Escape winter and visit the Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens

Erin Grajek, chief operating officer, says the Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens has about 5,400 permanent plants and they bring in over 40,000 during the year. They also have special exhibits and seasonal exhibits for everyone to come and enjoy.

There are some upcoming events happening at the Botanical Gardens. Gardens After Dark started on January 21 and goes through mid-March. You can experience the Botanical Gardens after dark. The plants are lighted, and it is 72 degrees inside with humidity, so it feels warm. Erin tells us it is a completely different experience at night.

Love Week is something that was started a couple of years ago. It starts off with Galentine’s Night so bring your girlfriend. At the event they are going to have a waffle vendor and champagne vendor who will be doing some pairings as well as some health and wellness things happening that night. The Botanical Gardens will be open on Valentine’s night so bring your date, your family or whoever you would like to bring along. There is something happening every day during Valentine’s week.

Family Nights are taking place during mid-February. Bring your family and enjoy some of the great things they have planned like a rain forest adventure, a dessert event and an arctic event.

There are memberships available to purchase and you can also become a volunteer to help them maintain these beautiful plants.

For more information on the Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens visit Buffalogardens.com