Erie County Senior Services – What is NY Connects

David Shenk, commissioner of Erie County Senior Services says NY Connects is the information hub, so if you call 716-858-8526 this is where your call comes. They have case managers who take your calls and give you all the information you are looking for. He says if they transfer you internally, they do that and if they know the answers, they take care you themselves.

Shenk says one of the things they realized that was very challenging for seniors is that they developed a lot of cabin fever so they wanted to help them with their mental health needs, so they developed a combat social isolation webpage. On that page they have all kinds of resources, like arts, cars, military history, music, parks and more. It is a great place to go to be able to stimulate your mind from home.

Erie County Senior Services also offers the congregate meal program. It is for seniors who are 60 years and older. It is the only qualification they have. It is offered five days a week at many senior centers throughout Erie county as well as some other housing locations that they have a program at. Meals are usually served around noon. Not all of their centers are open right now. You can go to the senior services website to see which ones are currently open or call NY Connect, and they will be able to tell you which centers are open.

The frozen meal program has the same qualifications, 60 years and older. It was developed while all the COVID things were going on to help seniors be able to still get the meals but not have to go into a senior center to get the meals. You can get five meals or ten meals depending on what you need for the week. For a contribution of $3 per meal, suggested, you can participate in this program

The number for NY Connects is 716-858-8526

