When you call Erie County Senior Services, NY Connects are the people answer your calls and are directing you through to the departments that you need. NY Connects has amazing resources. Two of those are SNAP and HEAP.

Amanda Bender, Erie County Senior Services says SNAP is the supplemental nutrition assistance program. It is monthly benefit that seniors and older adults can receive, and HEAP is the home energy assistance program, which is once a season benefit to your heat supplier.

To find out if you are eligible you can call NY Connects and talk with one of their case managers and they will go over the eligibility criteria.

David Shenk, commissioner of Erie County Senior Services says NY Connects is a tremendous resource for all things senior.

The number to call is 716-858-8526

