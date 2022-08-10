Erie County Fair Opening Day – What you need to know

The Erie County Fair starts today at 11am. Here are some things to know before you head out to the fair.

The gates open at 11am and parking is free.

Something new this year is you have to buy your tickets online. They are not going to be taking cash at the gates so get your tickets ahead of time.

Another great thing to have is the Erie County Fair app. You can get your tickets, see what’s happening, get all the maps, schedules, food, entertainment and so much more.

No pets are allowed, however, service animals are still allowed.

Tickets are $13.50 and $15 at the gate but payment at the gate is credit card only.

Kids under 12 are free.

Enjoy the best 12 Days of Summer.

For more information about the fair go to ecfair.org