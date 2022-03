AM Buffalo is at the Erie County Fairgrounds in Hamburg. Mel spoke with the team of trick riders from Rose Hill Farms. Take a look at their skills on horses.

EquiFest, takes place March 19th & 20th at the Erie County Fairgrounds and it goes from 9:00am-5:00pm on both days. Parking and the event are both free.

For more information about WNY EquiFest visit the-fairgrounds.com