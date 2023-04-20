Entrepreneurial program for children to learn about the business market

The fun, education program KidBiz Market allows third- through sixth-grade students to sell everything from homemade snacks to original works of art in an open-air market setting.

Starting a business can be a risky endeavor, but these young go-getters are well prepared. Students complete a training session before the sale to learn the ins-and-outs of starting their own businesses. The young participants also become versed in customer service, product presentation, pricing, and the art of selling.

Each child is responsible for naming their business, selecting what to sell, creating displays or signage, and financing their business (children must bring their own table and are charged a $2 space fee).

Since its inception more than two decades ago, hundreds of budding entrepreneurs have completed the program, the only one of its kind in New York State’s 24 small business development centers.

KidBiz Market, the entrepreneurial program for children is organized by the Small Business Development Center (SBDC) at Buffalo State. For more information, please call 716-878-4030 or click on the link above.