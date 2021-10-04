Enjoy some Fall fun at Becker Farms and Vizcarra Vineyard

What’s new at Becker Farms and Vizcarra Vineyards? Melinda Vizcarra, owner of Becker Farms and Vizcarra Vineyards says they have the new country market. Last year they had to go into their wedding venues so we had more space for everyone and this year they have weddings in there so Melinda says let’s open another location so everyone can kind of spread out and have another location to purchase their goodies.

There is a new attraction at Becker Farms. It is the mega slide. You can slide down Becker mountain.

At Becker Farms there are fun activities that you can do outside with your family in a healthy atmosphere.

There is a haunted forest at Becker Farms. Melinda says for years they have done a haunted hayride, a wagon ride but with COVID last year it wasn’t possible. She says they tried it as a drive through and everyone loved it. The haunted forest takes place the last two weekends of October starting on the 15th on Friday, Saturday and Sunday night.

There is plenty of fun for adults at Becker Farms and Vizcarra Vineyards. Melinda says the fruits of their labor turn into wines, hard cider and beer. She says they use everything they grow here to make those delicious beverages for adults.

Melinda says there is an admission on the weekend but weekdays it is free admission. For more information visit beckerfarms.com.