Enjoy a summer treat at Reid’s Drive-In in Lockport

Reid’s Drive-In in Lockport has been in business since 1946 making people smile with their tasty delights. Jonathan Reid, manager of Reid’s says this is our 76th year. We try to keep the food the same, the building has been the same, we still take our orders with memory, we are still cash only. Everything has really just stayed the same for the last 76 years and we are trying to keep it that way.”

An interesting fact is that in the U.S. we consume 150 million pounds of hot dogs on the 4th of July.

Emily and Mercedes try their hand at taking food orders and learn it’s not as easy as it looks.

Reid’s Drive-In is located at 150 Lake Avenue in Lockport.

