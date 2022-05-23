Enjoy a summer beach vacation at Myrtle Beach

Many families will be heading to the beach this summer to enjoy fun in the sun. Joining us today is travel and vacation expert Julie Ellis of Visit Myrtle Beach who is here with some timely advice for making the most of your beach vacation and avoiding the hurdles that can take away from your trip.

Beach vacations are always exciting, and Julie says to make sure you are always planning ahead; people are ready to travel this summer, so places are getting booked up. She says “you can book your reservations at hotels but, also look at attractions, you can buy tickets online ahead of time, you can book reservations at your favorite restaurants, that way you can eliminate some of the unknowns, hiccups, decision making. That way you will have more time to do what is really important and that is connect with your loved ones at the beach.”

If you haven’t traveled for awhile and you are not sure about what you need to do Julie has the answer. She says, “If you are going on a beach vacation you want to make sure you have your sunscreen, you hat and things like that but you also want to be prepared for rain and luckily Myrtle Beach has tons of indoor options like Ripley’s Aquarium, Wonderworks, Rock and Jump. We have eight live theaters and we have an indoor go-cart track so there are things to do rain and shine in Myrtle Beach, but if you go to VisitMyrtleBeach.com you can check out all the different options including 90 golf courses, 50 mini golf courses, two state parks, those theaters, we have eight breweries now, an outside sculpture garden, great complexes like Broadway on the Beach that have entertainment and food.” She says the options are so vast, you really do need to plan ahead. When you go to VisitMyrtleBeach.com Julie shares that you might want to check out the events tab because they have great festivals and events going on all the time so you might want to plan around that. For instance they have the Carolina Country Music Fest coming up June 9th through the 12th with some of the biggest names in the country music and that’s a great place to start and she says we have a great variety of events so you might want to check those out when you are planning as well and remember Myrtle Beach is always evolving so even if you have been there a couple of times in the past decade it is probably different. We have a new venue coming out at Broadway at the Beach called The Hangout. It’s going to be a live music venue with games, food, brews, outdoor lawn games; we have a brand-new waterpark indoors going in the Landmark Water Resort.

There is always something new at Myrtle Beach and you can check it all out at VisitMyrtleBeach.com

