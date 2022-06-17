Enjoy a concert and Dine Stay and Play at Batavia Downs

Rockin’ the Downs kicks off tonight at 5pm with Tommy DeCarlo. Emily took a ride out to Batavia on Monday to literally get a taste for what’s happening at this entertainment hot spot.

Emily is with Henry Wojtaszek, president of Batavia Downs who shows us all the fun we can have at Batavia Downs.

For entertainment they have horse racing, the casino, restaurants, the hotel and the Rockin’ the Downs concert series on Friday nights. It started last Friday and will continue on for eleven weeks. Henry Wojtaszek says, “The line-up this year is outstanding, it’s really good.” Tonight the concert is Tommy DeCarlo, the lead singer of Boston and opening for him is Rudy Cardenas, Journey Tribute vocalist.

Rockin’ the Down’s Concert Series for 2022

June 17th Tommy DeCarlo the Lead singer of Boston

June 24th Finger 11

July 1st Get the Led Out (A celebration of the “Mighty Led”)

July 8th Theory of a Dead Man

July 15th Peter Noone of Herman’s Hermits with the Grass Roots

July 22nd Molly Hatchett with Blackfoot

July 29th 38 Special

August 5th The Machine (Pink Floyd Tribute Band)

August 12th Mike Delguidice (Celebrating the music of Billy Joel)

August 19th The Dire Straits

Batavia Downs is also a great place if you are looking to getaway. They have a beautiful hotel, restaurants and of course the casino. Henry says, “there is always something going on, a festival, they recently had a bourbon festival in conjunction with Belmont which is a huge race, so we try to make sure people have something to do to enjoy themselves, great food for them available and great concerts and a nice place to sleep.”

For more information go to BataviaConcerts.com

