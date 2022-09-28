Energy alternatives for fall and winter

Now that the seasons are changing, it is a great time think about gearing up for the fall and winter and work on ways to save money on your energy bill. Matt Blashaw from HGTV’s “Build It Forward” shares insights about the benefits and dependability of propane.

First, it’s important to have an expert check the heating system and change the filters. For anyone who may be in need of a new system or a fireplace, it’s also a good time to explore an alternative energy source.

October 7th is National Propane Day and Matt talks about all things propane can do to keep you and your family warm and cozy this winter.

What is the difference between heating your home with propane as opposed to gas and electric? Matt says, “There is a lot of difference in fact. If you have natural gas and you are working with natural gas that’s fine but I can tell you that propane burns hotter, it is more efficient, it’s a clean burner and what I love about propane is that it is right there on your property, so you don’t have to worry about getting it piped in from someone else, you have a regularly scheduled maintenance provider who comes in, fills up your tank, and it comes you warm this wintertime.”

When you think of cold winter months people often think of a roaring fireplace but how much does a fireplace help heat a home. Matt says that propane is five to six times more heating capacity than electric, it’s more efficient, it’s more environmentally friendly and it is convenient to use. Matt says he loves a fireplace but what he doesn’t like is in the middle of winter to have to tread through the snow to go get the wood and bring it back and then you have the maintenance involved so for him, his choice of fuel is propane when it comes to a fireplace.

Matt says what he loves about propane is that it is there, it is an environmental mix and that’s what we need to do to our house. He says, “We can’t just rely on electric, and we just can’t rely on natural gas, it’s part of a diversified mix and that’s what we really need to do with America to keep energy source more dependable. We are putting so much stress on the electrical system and it’s time to diversify a little bit and propane is a key fuel to make sure it runs efficiently and that you burn nice clean fuel while keeping your family nice and warm and especially comfortable this cold winter that’s coming around”

For more information go to Propane.com

